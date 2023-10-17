Menu
Primary Sector

a2 Milk and Synlait head to arbitration after good faith talks hit stalemate

a2 Milk and Synlait head to arbitration after good faith talks hit stalemate
(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 17 Oct 2023
a2 Milk Co and Synlait Milk will enter binding arbitration after the milk marketing company and its processor hit an impasse in their efforts to reach a deal both could live with. Milk marketing firm a2 cancelled its supply agreement with Synlait last month in an effort to end the exclusive manufacturing and supply rights the milk processor holds over a2’s infant milk formula products for sale in China, Australia and New Zealand. Synlait disputed the cancellation, kicking off 20 working days of good faith negotiations, which hav...
Fonterra and Nestlé get green light to sell DPA Brazil
Fonterra and Nestlé get green light to sell DPA Brazil

The two dairy giants agreed to sell DPA Brazil for about $210 million.

Rebecca Howard 10:58am
Media

Government’s RNZ and TVNZ letters reveal financial strain

The published letters come as National prepares to form a new coalition government.

Daniel Dunkley 9:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?  

The Quizmaster 9:15am
