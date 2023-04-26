Menu
A2 Milk sticks to guidance, surprised by Synlait

Synlait’s shares fell on news of the reduction in its guidance range. (Image: Synlait)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 26 Apr 2023
A2 Milk is sticking to its full-year guidance despite Synlait Milk slashing back its net profit guidance on demand reduction from A2 Milk. “In response to Synlait’s announcement, which indirectly refers to A2 Milk, the company is surprised at the extent of the reduction in Synlait’s guidance range,” it said.However, A2 Milk confirmed that there was no material change to its 2023 full-year outlook as confirmed at the time of the announcement of its first-half 2023 results on Feb 20.It did note that English-label infa...
