Primary Sector

Agriculture minister says communication with farmers needs to improve

Damien O'Connor was well received at Fieldays. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 05 Dec 2022
Agriculture and trade minister Damien O'Connor says the government hasn’t been stellar at communicating its message to the farming sector.“I don’t think all the information has been clear," he told BusinessDesk at Fieldays. "It’s been confusing and we’ve just had to get on and try and reach solutions."Things are in a better space than many farmers realise, but we have to take the time to communicate that."He was upbeat about Fieldays, calling it “the biggest grouping and gathering of a...
