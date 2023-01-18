Menu
Allied Farmers secures significant increase in tax losses

Riley Kennedy
Wed, 18 Jan 2023
Allied Farmers has managed to secure a significant increase in its tax losses.It came after the listed primary sector investment company, which had a majority stake in New Zealand Farmers Livestock (NZFL), obtained a private ruling from Inland Revenue Department (IRD) in November under the Tax Administration Act.In its financial statements to June 30, 2022, no tax losses were recognised as an asset, and there was a disclosure that losses of $36.2 million were available. That was compared to $40.5m in 2021.However, Allied Farmers now said it exp...
Retail card spending declines and this time covid's not to blame

A strong leading indicator of overall economic performance had the biggest fall in spending.

Andy Fyers 2:30pm
Retail card spending falls in December

It represented a $166m drop between November and December.

Riley Kennedy 12:30pm
Scholz sees Germany riding out war in Ukraine without recession

Energy concerns have dominated Scholz’s tenure so far after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine exposed the vulnerability of German supplies.

Bloomberg 12:10pm