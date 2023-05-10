Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Beef + Lamb NZ's new chair has plenty of skin in the game

Beef + Lamb NZ's new chair has plenty of skin in the game
"A group of farmers feel we are not listening to them," says Kate Acland. (Image: Beef+Lamb New Zealand)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 10 May 2023
Kate Acland tends to go all in and being the first woman to chair Beef + Lamb New Zealand is no exception. “I’m very good at throwing everything into what life throws at me," said Acland, who was elected to the role in March at the annual meeting in New Plymouth.The Beef + Lamb NZ (BLNZ) board came under fire at the AGM, with farmers voicing significant concern about the cumulative impact of layers of legislation and the scale and pace of regulatory change.Right outcomesAcland said those concerns have been heard and one of...
The Business of Government: Manaaki/Callaghan, public sector pay and more…
Public sector

The Business of Government: Manaaki/Callaghan, public sector pay and more…

Conflict of interest claims, the big melt, document dump of the week and more.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Primary Sector

Act securing Andrew Hoggard an 'absolute coup'

Which party will be in the running for the rural vote?

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Act securing Andrew Hoggard an 'absolute coup'
Media

Meta ‘to remove news links in Canada’

The threats come as NZ prepares its own digital news law, influenced by C-18 and Australia’s news code.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Meta ‘to remove news links in Canada’

More Primary Sector

Act securing Andrew Hoggard an 'absolute coup'
Primary Sector

Act securing Andrew Hoggard an 'absolute coup'

Which party will be in the running for the rural vote?

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
A2 rejigs the executive chairs
Primary Sector

A2 rejigs the executive chairs

The changes come into effect immediately. 

Staff reporters 09 May 2023
Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'
Primary Sector

Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'

A Boston Consultancy Group report released this morning will be reviewed by government officials.

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Howard 09 May 2023
Andrew Hoggard to stand for Act
Primary Sector

Andrew Hoggard to stand for Act

He will stand for the party in the Rangitikei seat.

Riley Kennedy 09 May 2023