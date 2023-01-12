Menu
Primary Sector

Border reopening not a bowl of cherries for exporters

Most exporters are cautiously optimistic but not expecting an overnight fix. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 12 Jan 2023
Global markets have been cheered by news that China is opening back up to the world, but it won't be an overnight fix.“The end of lockdown in China has meant an increase in covid cases," said Craig Hall, chair of the Summerfruit NZ exporters committee. "This means that there is still pressure on the logistics network because of a lack of staff, who are away from work ill.“There are still challenges with fruit movement in China.” Hall noted that the increased number of covid-19 cases was also affecting Chines...
