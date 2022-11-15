Camera rollout an opportunity lost, says fishing industry

It's hoped cameras will improve behaviour and compliance. (Image: Getty)

Jem Traylen

The recent fisheries bill puts pressure on commercial fishers to innovate, but the industry has said it’s the government that needs to be more forward-thinking about new technology. The new law will enable a comprehensive rollout of observation cameras on the inshore fleet, at a cost of $12 million to owners of fishing quota.As well as monitoring the bycatch of protected species, such as dolphins and seabirds, the cameras will also support a new regulatory regime that will force fishers to land a lot more of the fish they might have...