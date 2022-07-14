See full details
Primary Sector

Cannasouth near 12-month high on German deal

Riley Kennedy
Thu, 14 Jul 2022

Cannasouth to supply cannabis flowers to Weeco Pharma in a three-year deal. (Image: supplied)
Cannasouth shares jumped more than 12% to their highest level in almost 12 months after signing a major deal with a German pharmaceutical company.The NZX-listed cannabis company signed a supplier agreement with Weeco Pharma for the supply of cannabis flower from New Zealand into Europe, it said in a statement.The shares rose as high as 41 cents in early trading on the NZX and were recently up 9.6% at 40 cents. Cannasouth didn't provide details of the minimum sales volume, but said current market pricing indicated the total value of the...

