Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Carbon farming: seeing the wood for the trees

Carbon farming: seeing the wood for the trees
East Cape hill country farms scoured by erosion after Cyclone Gabrielle. (Image: Lewis Tucker)
Colin Jacobs
Colin Jacobs
Tue, 25 Apr 2023
If we are honest about it, the farmers who more than a century ago cleared the native forest from our steep hill country for farm conversions made a mistake. Based on what we know now, the land was unstable without forest cover. Topsoil runoff and erosion became major problems, and the land became unsafe to farm. The economics of farming the bit out the back did not really stack up.Our steep, marginal hill country is perfectly suited to trees. While we might have made mistakes about clearing certain land in the first place, the good news i...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 25, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
The Economist

Everything about carmaking is changing at once

The industry must reinvent itself to keep pace, says Simon Wright.

The Economist 5:00am
Everything about carmaking is changing at once
Primary Sector

Jem Traylen: Let's have a smarter debate around farming

Hold off on the red tape cliches, please.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Let's have a smarter debate around farming

More Primary Sector

Let's have a smarter debate around farming
Primary Sector

Jem Traylen: Let's have a smarter debate around farming

Hold off on the red tape cliches, please.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Relief may be coming for farmers as costs ease
Primary Sector

Relief may be coming for farmers as costs ease

Westpac Bank estimates annual rural cost inflation will fall to around 4% by December 2023. 

Rebecca Howard 24 Apr 2023
Fishing industry calls for wider inquiry into impacts of erosion
Primary Sector

Fishing industry calls for wider inquiry into impacts of erosion

The majority of NZ fishermen in a survey reported having to change where they fished due to sedimentation, slash and other debris.

Jem Traylen 24 Apr 2023
Fonterra receives $2.5m funding to replace more coal boilers
Primary Sector

Fonterra receives $2.5m funding to replace more coal boilers

Fonterra is receiving up to $2.5 million in government co-funding to convert two coal boilers at its Hautapu site to wood pellets.The support comes from the Government Investment in Decarbonising Industry (GIDI) Process Heat Contestable Fund, which will also provide the co-operat...

Staff reporters 21 Apr 2023