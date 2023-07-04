Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Carbon market chaos and confusion

Carbon market chaos and confusion
Government policy confusion causes plunge in carbon prices and stops tree planting. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 04 Jul 2023
The fall in carbon prices is due to chaotic policy and confusion in the market that will cut forest planting and emissions reductions, say market participants.The decline in New Zealand units (NZUs – the equivalent of one tonne of carbon) continued last week, all driven by government policy decisions or the lack thereof.The fall from the peak of $88.50 in November began with cabinet declining to follow Climate Change Commission advice on tightening Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) settings.The announcement that a review was coming helped pu...
School students embrace te ao Māori at Entrepreneurs in Action
Business Free Exclusive

School students embrace te ao Māori at Entrepreneurs in Action

A national prize pool of $20,000 entices 4,700 students to participate every year.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Finance

Bank of China appoints receivers to NZ-based Dairy Nutraceuticals

It is part of a joint venture with Landcorp and ASX-listed Clover Corporation.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Bank of China appoints receivers to NZ-based Dairy Nutraceuticals
Economy

Solving NZ’s productivity woes requires patient investment

Business investment in research and development is still the key issue.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Solving NZ’s productivity woes requires patient investment

More Primary Sector

Bank of China appoints receivers to NZ-based Dairy Nutraceuticals
Finance

Bank of China appoints receivers to NZ-based Dairy Nutraceuticals

It is part of a joint venture with Landcorp and ASX-listed Clover Corporation.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Govt provides $2.4m to Rural Support Trust for current year
Primary Sector

Govt provides $2.4m to Rural Support Trust for current year

The government has provided Rural Support Trust with at least $2.4 million in funding for the current financial year to provide more help following the North Island’s severe weather events.The trust is a collective of 14 regional trusts that deliver free and confidential assistan...

Staff reporters 03 Jul 2023
Log prices tumble as Chinese demand ebbs
Primary Sector

Log prices tumble as Chinese demand ebbs

Supply is also likely to drop "significantly" in the coming months.

Brent Melville 03 Jul 2023
Miraka says competition is heating up but it's holding on to supply
Primary Sector

Miraka says competition is heating up but it's holding on to supply

The dairy company is looking for ways to take advantage of the NZ-UK free-trade agreement.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika and Rebecca Howard 03 Jul 2023