Primary Sector

China keeps changing at pace, says Fonterra’s Miles Hurrell

Zespri's Dan Mathieson, Auckland airport’s Carrie Hurihanganui and Fonterra's Miles Hurrell speak at the China Business Summit. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 17 Jul 2023
Fonterra’s chief executive Miles Hurrell says China keeps changing at pace and trying to keep up is important.But he remains confident about the Asian nation’s economic outlook.Hurrell was one of three chief executives, alongside Auckland International Airport’s Carrie Hurihanganui and Zespri’s Dan Mathieson, to speak on a panel at the China Business Summit in Auckland on Monday.Earlier this morning, prime minister Chris Hipkins gave a keynote speech saying NZ and China’s relationship would require careful man...
Trelise Cooper says brand's not for sale but did consider 'investment options'
Retail

Trelise Cooper says brand's not for sale but did consider 'investment options'

The brand is forecast to generate A$24m of revenue for the 2023 financial year.

Staff reporters 4:03pm
Markets

Rakon says telco dip temporary, but shareholders want belt tightened

CEO says drivers of 5G rollout are still strong.

Ben Moore 3:45pm
Rakon says telco dip temporary, but shareholders want belt tightened
Policy

Carbon prices bounce after court ruling

On Monday, Jarden’s CommTrade recorded the last fixed trade at $48.50.

Ian Llewellyn 1:35pm
Carbon prices bounce after court ruling

ETS changes could open a legal can of worms
Primary Sector

ETS changes could open a legal can of worms

ETS changes could reopen treaty settlements for legal challenge.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
NZ agtech company creates weed-hunting robot
Primary Sector

NZ agtech company creates weed-hunting robot

SeedSpider’s WeedSpider is a high-tech automated weed killer.

Ben Moore 14 Jul 2023
Fishing boat proposal labelled industry 'subsidy'
Primary Sector

Fishing boat proposal labelled industry 'subsidy'

The Greens and NZ Initiative both find fault with industry transformation plan proposal.

Oliver Lewis 12 Jul 2023
Under pressure Wrightson director Lee to leave at AGM
Primary Sector

Under pressure Wrightson director Lee to leave at AGM

Lee's exit aims to quell the distraction caused by attention on the charges he faces.

Staff reporters 11 Jul 2023