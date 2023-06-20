Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Chris Hipkins to visit China, a changed country and economy

Chris Hipkins to visit China, a changed country and economy
A 29-strong business delegation will accompany Hipkins to China. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 20 Jun 2023
Things are getting tougher for food and beverage exporters to China, and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise chief executive Peter Chrisp admits it.  Chrisp, who recently returned from a trip to China, remembers the day when NZ products were flying off the shelf just because they bore the NZ brand. “Ten years ago, because we were from New Zealand, we were preferred as an imported good. And now, you have to really understand that there's almost a preference for locally produced goods. “So that is a big shift and again, it&...
Consumer confidence remains low – Westpac
Retail

Consumer confidence remains low – Westpac

The bank's quarterly index rose 5.4 points but remains in gloomy territory. 

Staff reporters 10:09am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Law & Regulation

Judge: Waterstone Insolvency appointment to Claymark subsidiaries invalid

The judgment was delivered on Monday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Judge: Waterstone Insolvency appointment to Claymark subsidiaries invalid

More Primary Sector

NZ will continue to fight for the relevance of the WTO
Primary Sector

NZ will continue to fight for the relevance of the WTO

Trade – along with politics – was on the Fieldays agenda.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Petition over 'inequalities' facing local pork farmers fails
Primary Sector

Petition over 'inequalities' facing local pork farmers fails

The petition was considered by parliament's primary production select committee.

Riley Kennedy 19 Jun 2023
ETS reform options come with costs and controversy
Primary Sector

ETS reform options come with costs and controversy

Four ETS options have been outlined, one to keep the existing scheme – and three others.

Ian Llewellyn 19 Jun 2023
Fieldays: politics trumped spending
Primary Sector

Fieldays: politics trumped spending

Fieldays was on the campaign trail. 

Rebecca Howard and Riley Kennedy 19 Jun 2023