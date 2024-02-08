Menu
Cloudy Bay Clams avoids liquidation

Cloudy Bay Clams are used in high-end restaurants. (Image: Cloudy Bay Clams)
Victoria Young
Thu, 08 Feb 2024
Seafood supplier Cloudy Bay Clams has avoided going under by working with Port Marlborough on unpaid debt.The company owes a few hundred thousand dollars for a commercial tenancy agreement.The liquidation was to be heard on February 2 but the Companies Office still shows it is solvent.Port Marlborough said it was “working closely with our client to achieve a mutually acceptable resolution to matters relating to their commercial tenancy”.Currently profitable Last month Cloudy Bay Clams director Isaac Piper said the company...
