Court asked if clear felling erosion prone land is legal

The EDS is arguing that clear felling in some areas is unlawful. (Image: Getty)

The lawfulness of councils allowing clear felling of plantation forests in high erosion risk areas is being challenged by the Environmental Defence Society.The society (EDS) is asking the environment court to rule that the National Environmental Standards for Plantation Forestry (NES-PF) fails to protect the coastal marine environment from the significant adverse effects of sedimentation associated with plantation forest harvesting.EDS chief executive Gary Taylor said the case in particular references the Marlborough district council allowing t...