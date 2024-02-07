Menu
Dairy auction fiercely bid but storm clouds gathering
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 07 Feb 2024
Dairy prices were stronger than expected in the overnight Global Dairy Trade auction, but storm clouds may be gathering.After fierce bidding, the overall index price rose 4.2% to an average of US$ 3,571 (NZ$5,874) – the largest increase since October last year, New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) dairy analyst Rosalind Crickett said.The results of this auction “comfortably surpassed most expectations”, she said.The NZX-SGX derivatives markets had predicted flat to bearish results all around.ANZ Bank had tipped a 2% lift.“Gl...
