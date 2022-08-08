See full details
Dairy farms need $8.66 per kilogram of milksolids to cover costs

Dairy farms need $8.66 per kilogram of milksolids to cover costs
DairyNZ says operating expenses are 22% higher than in the season to May 2021. (Image: Getty)
A milk payout of $9.50 per kilogram of milksolids looks good on paper, but a 22% jump in farm costs is eating into any gains, data from DairyNZ shows.Operating expenses for dairy farms, including interest, rent, principal repayment and tax, were $7.07/kgMS in the season that ended May 2021, DairyNZ head of economics Mark Storey said.  They are now 22% higher at $8.66/kgMS.DairyNZ also recently completed budget case studies of eight farms across New Zealand. This showed that over three seasons (2020/21 to 2022/23 forecast) milk income has r...

