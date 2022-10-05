See full details
Dairy prices head south at latest auction

Rebecca Howard
Wed, 05 Oct 2022

Dairy prices head south at latest auction
Fonterra is currently forecasting it will pay its 9,000 farmer shareholders $8.50 to $10.00 per kgMS. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 05 Oct 2022
A significant lack of demand in the overnight Global Dairy Trade auction saw prices pull back 3.5%, with whole milk powder now down 25% from the peak in March.Butter prices had the largest decline, down 7.0% to US$4,983 ($8,688) a tonne. Whole milk powder fell 4.0% to US$3,573 a tonne.It was a “tough auction from the sell-side point of view, as NZ dairy production ramps up seasonally", said NZX dairy insights manager Stuart Davison. “The expectation of a strong auction off the back of poor milk production data evaporated i...

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 05 Oct 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Markets Exclusive
Harmoney shareholders call for share buyback
Dan Brunskill | Wed, 05 Oct 2022

A pair of shareholders who invested in Harmoney's initial public offer have asked the board to consider a share buy-back to bolster the stock.

Markets
ACC cuts carbon intensity of investments by half
Ian Llewellyn | Wed, 05 Oct 2022

A new benchmark will help ACC's fund managers achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

