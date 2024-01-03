Menu
Primary Sector

Dairy prices off to positive start in 2024
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 03 Jan 2024
Global dairy prices have started the new year off on a positive note.The first fortnightly Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction of 2024 was held overnight with the GDT price index rising 1.2%, with an average price of US$3,363 a tonne (MT). The dairy season ends on May 30.Global dairy prices faced a turbulent time last year, hitting a five-year low in August before recovering through the final months of 2023.There was a mixed result for individual products in the auction, which recorded a third consecutive increase.The average price for whole milk...
