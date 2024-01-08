Menu
Delays prompt Fonterra to quit air quality pilot

Delays curdle Fonterra pilot. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Mon, 08 Jan 2024
Fonterra has dropped out of a pilot deployment of clean-tech firm Spectaire Holdings’ air quality monitoring system and is in the process of getting refunded. The world’s biggest dairy exporter was one of several companies taking part in the pilot of Spectaire’s AirCore system, a miniature molecular measuring tool, but delays prompted Fonterra to pull out. Nasdaq-listed Spectaire said in a Dec 20 filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it had received payment from Fonterra and was delivering units.&n...
