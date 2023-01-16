Menu
Exporters fume as dry ice dries up

On ice: fresh lobster and seafood exporters forced to reuse dry ice. (Image: Getty)
Brent Melville
Mon, 16 Jan 2023
The fallout from the closure of the Marsden Point refinery continues, with New Zealand exporters now unable to source enough liquid carbon dioxide (CO2) and dry ice, used to keep perishable exports such as seafood and dairy fresh.Since the closure of the Northland refinery in March last year, which produced CO2 as a byproduct of its refining operations, Todd Energy's Kapuni plant had been the sole domestic producer of food-grade CO2. The Todd Energy plant was shut down last month due to safety issues and it remained unclear when the pl...
