Primary Sector

Falling commodity prices hit state owned farmer Pāmu

Falling commodity prices hit state owned farmer Pāmu
Landcorp said it was suffering from adverse weather. (Image: Getty)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Thu, 31 Aug 2023
New Zealand’s largest corporate farmer Pāmu has scrapped its dividend and reduced its forecast for next year due to unfavourable stock prices and a softer milk price outlook.The state-owned farmer also known as Landcorp said it now was forecasting operating profit of between $1 million and $11m for 2024.Operating profit for the 12 months to 30 June, 2023 came in at $33m.While this is $11m up on the prior period it is below the March guidance range of between $34m to $44m. That guidance had been reduced from $55m due to cyclone Gabrielle a...
Blogger 'Thomas Cranmer' revealed
Media

Blogger 'Thomas Cranmer' revealed

A low-key lawyer is behind the widely read political Substack.

Daniel Dunkley 2:57pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, August 31, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, August 31, 2023
Technology Free Podcast

Business of Tech podcast: a mixed view on VR, AI trust plummeting

With the University of Auckland's Mark Billinghurst.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Business of Tech podcast: a mixed view on VR, AI trust plummeting

