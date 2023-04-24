Menu
Fishing industry calls for wider inquiry into impacts of erosion

Foresty debris snagged in fishing gear off the North Island. (Image: Supplied)
Jem Traylen
Mon, 24 Apr 2023
In the wake of the current inquiry into the impacts of sediment and forestry slash in Gisborne and Wairoa, inshore fishers want the government to take a wider look at the impacts of erosion.Following the government’s announcement of the ministerial inquiry into land use in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay, the main industry association of inshore fishers surveyed its 300-plus members to inform its submission and to ascertain if land-based activities were similarly impacting areas beyond the East Coast of the North Island. Th...
Trial over Auckland Trotting Club's apartment complex moved to 2025
Finance

Trial over Auckland Trotting Club's apartment complex moved to 2025

It was originally set down for June next year.

Riley Kennedy 10:30am
