Fonterra Australia has strike contingency plans

Workers at dairy factories including Saputo are going on strike (Image: Saputo)
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 17 Oct 2023
Fonterra Australia said it has contingency plans in place as more than 1,400 workers are planning a 48-hour strike at different Victorian processing plants from Wednesday.  “We have mobilised a cross-company team to ensure that there are minimal disruptions as a result of this industrial action,” Rob Howell, Supply Chain and Operations Director, Fonterra Australia, told BusinessDesk in an emailed response.“Our farmers will continue milking, and we will be doing everything we can to ensure that their precious, perishable m...
NZ market lifts after surprise CPI data
Markets Market close

The latest CPI data took the market by surprise.

Ella Somers 5:57pm
Economy

Further rate hikes look to be off the table

Annual inflation dropped back to 5.6%.

Rebecca Howard 3:31pm
Policy Exclusive

Corporates out of step with voters on ESG: English

Bill English says the centre-right shift is awarning to business leaders.

Pattrick Smellie 3:28pm
