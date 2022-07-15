See full details
Primary Sector

Fonterra baulks at giving Commerce Commission more teeth

Rebecca Howard
Fri, 15 Jul 2022

Chair Peter McBride said the co-op has no issue with the majority of the proposals. (Image: Supplied)
Fonterra’s biggest issue with the government’s proposed changes to the Dairy Industry Restructuring Act (DIRA) is giving the Commerce Commission more teeth.Chair Peter McBride said the co-operative is not concerned by the majority of the government’s proposals but opposes the amendment that “gives the Commerce Commission the power to make its review binding on Fonterra”.The government-backed Fonterra’s planned new capital structure but said it would also amend DIRA in regard to the regulator's powers. Sub...

Sport
Business of Sport: house of cards threatens rugby festival
Trevor McKewen | Fri, 15 Jul 2022

Rugby league seems to be paying more attention to its fans' needs than rugby union.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Friday, July 15, 2022
The Quizmaster | Fri, 15 Jul 2022

Another chilly and wet day, another quiz for you to try and beat. Good luck and have fun.

World news
Chinese homebuyers refuse to pay mortgages amid contagion fears
Bloomberg | Fri, 15 Jul 2022

As confidence in developers' ability to complete presold homes rises, so does a new movement among Chinese mortgage-holders simply to stop making payments.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

