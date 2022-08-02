See full details
Primary Sector

Fonterra doesn't expect to grow export share to China

Rebecca Howard & Oli Lewis
Tue, 02 Aug 2022

Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell (Image: Fonterra)
Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell told the China Business Summit in Auckland that he doesn’t expect Fonterra’s export share to China to grow.“I wouldn’t see our Chinese supply, our supply in China, increasing, but I don’t see it falling away anytime soon either”, said Hurrell.China currently takes about a quarter of Fonterra’s exports. “I think we’re in a situation where we see stable milk or even declining milk in the NZ context and the global market continuing to grow.”That...

