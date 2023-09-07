Menu
Fonterra looks to trim its board size after flagging $1b in cuts

Fonterra's chair Peter McBride said smaller is better. (Image: supplied)
Fonterra’s shareholders will vote on whether to cut the number of directors on its board by two at this year’s annual meeting.Since the co-operative's formation it had been envisaged the board size would be rationalised over time, chair Peter McBride said, in a letter to shareholders on Thursday.“With the capital structure review, asset divestment programme and long term strategy work largely behind us, the board believes it is the right time to review its size and composition.”McBride said the board’s “c...
Markets Market close

NZX50 flat as companies go ex-dividend

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,426.84, down 0.82 points or 0.01%.

Graham Skellern 07 Sep 2023
Politics charts

Election 2023: The right bloc now has a clear lead

The gap continues to widen in our polling average following two bad polls for Labour. 

Andy Fyers 07 Sep 2023
Primary Sector

NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific

Labour schemes may be diverting Pacific workers away from fisheries roles.

Oliver Lewis 07 Sep 2023
Primary Sector

Labour schemes may be diverting Pacific workers away from fisheries roles.

Oliver Lewis 07 Sep 2023
New Zealand wins dairy access dispute with Canada
Primary Sector

New Zealand wins dairy access dispute with Canada

NZ brought the dispute against Canada under the CPTPP agreement last year.

Staff reporters 06 Sep 2023
Global dairy prices increase for first time since May
Finance

Global dairy prices increase for first time since May

The global dairy trade index increased 2.7% at the latest auction.

Riley Kennedy 06 Sep 2023
Sale of Taratahi agri training centre edges closer
Finance

Sale of Taratahi agri training centre edges closer

However, it requires the agriculture minister's sign off.

Riley Kennedy 05 Sep 2023