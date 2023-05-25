Menu
Fonterra reduces farmgate milk price for new season, co-op's profit up

Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 25 May 2023
Fonterra narrowed its forecast range for the current season's farmgate milk price and announced an even lower price for the season that kicks off June 1, news that won't be well received by farmers who are already under pressure.The forecast range for the current season is now $8.10 to $8.30 per kilogram of milk solids versus $8.00 to $8.60 per kgMS. The midpoint is now $8.20 per kgMS versus a prior forecast of $8.30 per kgMS.Fonterra opens the new dairy season with a forecast farmgate milk price of $7.25 to $8.75 per kgMS, with a midpo...
Pacific Edge
Markets

Pacific Edge

Revenue was strong, but the company continues to invest for growth, reporting a $27m loss.

Ella Somers 10:30am
Finance

Extreme weather hits Tower half-year result

Tower says it is well-provisioned for two more major events in this financial year.

Pattrick Smellie 10:25am
Extreme weather hits Tower half-year result
Listed Companies

Storms bite into Savor Group performance

But results reflect strong cashflow on the strength of its new openings.

Brent Melville 10:00am
Storms bite into Savor Group performance

