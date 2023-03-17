Fonterra says demand is returning in China

Fonterra officials front up to a media conference. (Image: BusinessDesk)

China’s re-opening stands to benefit New Zealand exporters and dairy giant Fonterra is already seeing the upside. NZ exports to China lifted to $1.54 billion in January, up 8.5% on the same month a year ago. Chief executive Miles Hurrell said he’s confident about the Chinese market over the medium to long term.“We are starting to see demand emerge. We are starting to see customers we haven’t seen for quite some time come back in a post-covid environment,” he said.Hurrell made the comments after the dairy...