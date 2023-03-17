Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Fonterra says demand is returning in China

Fonterra says demand is returning in China
Fonterra officials front up to a media conference. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 17 Mar 2023
China’s re-opening stands to benefit New Zealand exporters and dairy giant Fonterra is already seeing the upside. NZ exports to China lifted to $1.54 billion in January, up 8.5% on the same month a year ago. Chief executive Miles Hurrell said he’s confident about the Chinese market over the medium to long term.“We are starting to see demand emerge. We are starting to see customers we haven’t seen for quite some time come back in a post-covid environment,” he said.Hurrell made the comments after the dairy...
Consenting needs to speed up to meet emissions goals
Policy

Consenting needs to speed up to meet emissions goals

To avoid a multi-billion dollar emissions liability, NZ needs to drastically speed up consenting times.

Oliver Lewis 6:00am
Markets

Auckland airport loses mana to airport rivals

Queenstown airport is particularly digging into Auckland's international traffic.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Auckland airport loses mana to airport rivals
Infrastructure

Critics say Onslow is essentially dead

Onslow is still a possible $16 billion solution to NZ's energy needs, says Megan Woods.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Critics say Onslow is essentially dead

More Primary Sector

Dairy farmer says 'the storm is coming' as costs soar
Finance

Dairy farmer says 'the storm is coming' as costs soar

Total farm work costs are forecast to be 11% higher than the last dairy season.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Fonterra lifts first-half profit 50% on fatter margins
Primary Sector

Fonterra lifts first-half profit 50% on fatter margins

Net profit was $546 million in the six months to Jan 31 and Fonterra doubled its interim dividend.

Rebecca Howard 16 Mar 2023
Fonterra emissions plans may worry farmers
Primary Sector

Rebecca Howard: Fonterra emissions plans may worry farmers

The main question for farmers is what is it going to cost? 

Rebecca Howard 16 Mar 2023
Apple and pear yield down 33% in Hawke's Bay
Primary Sector

Apple and pear yield down 33% in Hawke's Bay

Industry volumes overall are likely to be down by about a fifth.

Staff reporters 15 Mar 2023