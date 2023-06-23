Menu
Fonterra seeks mega-power deal to cut fossil fuel use

Whole lotta heat – a Fonterra milk processing plant at Whareroa. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 23 Jun 2023
Fonterra is exploring a New Zealand Steel-style deal to decarbonise its industrial heat processes, with an enormous request in the market for electricity supply later this decade.Industry sources have told BusinessDesk that Fonterra has a request for proposals (RFP) for a massive 1.3 terawatt hours of new electricity, for delivery in 2026 or 2027.The RFP is understood to include a further 1.3TWh if the plan to switch coal and gas-fired milk dryers to electricity is a success.“We are seeking from the market an understanding of potential el...
