Primary Sector

Fonterra sets up a new corporate venture arm
Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell says nutrition science is an opportunity for Fonterra. (Image: Fonterra)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 09 Jun 2023
Dairy giant Fonterra has set up a new corporate venture arm to invest in nutrition science opportunities.The business, provisionally named Nutrition Science Solutions (NSS), will have its own board and chief executive, who is yet to be appointed.Despite that, NSS has already made its first investment, taking a minority shareholding in US-based biotech company Pendulum.The “growth-stage” company specialises in targeting metabolic health through evidence-based microbiome solutions.Fonterra’s chief executive Miles Hurrell and chi...
