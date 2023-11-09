Menu
Fonterra targets 30% reduction in on-farm emissions by 2030

(Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 09 Nov 2023
Fonterra targets a 30% reduction in on-farm emissions by 2030 and is releasing its climate “ambitions”. The dairy co-op is holding its annual meeting in Methven on Thursday, at which it will be announcing its Scope 3 target as well as its climate roadmap and voluntary climate-related disclosure report.Its 30% “intensity” reduction by 2030 is from a 2018 baseline. More than 80% of the co-op’s emissions are from farms, and the target aims to reduce emissions intensity per tonne of fat and protein-corrected milk...
Fed probes Morgan Stanley’s wealth-management practices
World

Fed probes Morgan Stanley’s wealth-management practices

At issue is how the bank vets foreigners and the origins of their money.

The Wall Street Journal 12:50pm
Finance

BNZ nabs market share as profit growth slows with economy

The bank kept a lid on escalating costs. 

Paul McBeth 12:07pm
BNZ nabs market share as profit growth slows with economy
Markets

Xero subscriber growth slows

Xero has reported its first numbers since the headcount cut in March.

Rebecca Stevenson 11:30am
Xero subscriber growth slows

