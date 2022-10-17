See full details
Fonterra to spend $1b to trim 30% from carbon emissions by 2030

Fonterra to spend $1b to trim 30% from carbon emissions by 2030
Fonterra is weaning itself off coal and natural gas. (Image: Fonterra)
Fonterra said it expects to spend about $1 billion in reducing its carbon emissions and improving water efficiency across its sites by 2030.Capital expenditure will include investment into "energy efficiency initiatives", including transitioning sites that use natural gas to biomass, biogas and electricity and switching fuels at the nine manufacturing sites that still use coal. It expects to wean itself completely off coal by 2037.That's as the world's sixth-largest dairy co-operative targets net-zero carbon by 2050 and a redu...

