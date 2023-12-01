Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Fonterra's Miles Hurrell wants new govt to 'push and push hard' on US trade

Fonterra's Miles Hurrell wants new govt to 'push and push hard' on US trade
The United States is Fonterra's fourth largest market by revenue. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 01 Dec 2023
Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell wants the new government to push trade as hard as possible with the United States.At the US Business Summit in Auckland on Thursday, foreign minister Winston Peters made a direct appeal to the country’s ambassador to NZ, Tom Udall, saying NZ had been waiting more than 80 years for a free trade agreement (FTA).“Since 1939, we’ve worked with the US to strengthen [the] supply chain and build resilience to shocks, seizing opportunities for collaboration in areas that are key to building a mor...
Genesis Energy: making Huntly great again
Markets Analysis

Genesis Energy: making Huntly great again

Batteries and biomass to give the iconic power station a new lease of life.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Finance

Geneva Finance’s family squabble over rate cap

David O'Connell and Peter Francis gave a lesson on successful shareholder activism.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Geneva Finance’s family squabble over rate cap
Property

BNZ says housing market upturn will be 'slow and low'

High mortgage rates will stick around, the bank says.

Ella Somers 5:00am
BNZ says housing market upturn will be 'slow and low'

More Primary Sector

Liquidation likely for timber processor
Primary Sector

Liquidation likely for timber processor

However, MBIE says it wasn't in default of its loan.

Riley Kennedy 30 Nov 2023
Is a2 Milk eyeing up Synlait's Dunsandel?
Primary Sector

Is a2 Milk eyeing up Synlait's Dunsandel?

Forsyth Barr values the asset at $500m to $700m.

Rebecca Howard 29 Nov 2023
Synlait Milk raises forecast milk price by 25c
Primary Sector

Synlait Milk raises forecast milk price by 25c

The milk company said forecast confidence would improve.

Staff reporters 28 Nov 2023
Bremworth still not ruling out Napier plant rebuild
Primary Sector

Bremworth still not ruling out Napier plant rebuild

Bremworth is banking on its new international hybrid supply chain. 

Rebecca Howard 28 Nov 2023