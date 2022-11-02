See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes

Food giants join Kai Commitment to tackle waste

Oliver Lewis

Oliver Lewis
Wed, 02 Nov 2022

Fonterra is one of the founding signatories of the Kai Commitment. (Image: Getty)
Fonterra is one of the founding signatories of the Kai Commitment. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 02 Nov 2022
New Zealand’s largest food businesses have joined a new voluntary commitment to reduce food waste in support of United Nations (UN) goals. Fonterra, Countdown, Goodman Fielder, Silver Fern Farms, Foodstuffs and Nestlé have joined the Kai Commitment, a voluntary agreement led by NZ Food Waste Champions. The companies, which have a collective turnover of more than $40 billion, have committed to measuring their food waste, set targets to reduce it and implement an action plan. The Kai Commitment was launched on Wednesda...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Infrastructure
New Zealand gas production about to 'fall off a cliff'
Oliver Lewis | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

With demand high and supply falling, an energy company CEO says it's a good time to be selling gas in NZ.

Listed Companies FREE
Board and shareholders agree: Sky TV’s share price is too low
Ella Somers | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

Shareholders peppered the board with questions about Sky's share price and aired grievances over the TV company’s share consolidation last year.

Policy
Govt announces new rules for Buy Now, Pay Later
Riley Kennedy | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

Buy Now, Pay Later agreements will be treated as consumer credit contracts under the CCCFA.

Sponsored
Kiwibank helps purpose-driven Kiwi companies supercharge growth

New Zealand's first motor vehicle production company to mass produce vehicles for an international market at scale.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.