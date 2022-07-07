See full details
Primary Sector

Foot-and-mouth disease risk low from Indonesian PKE says Biosecurity NZ

Rebecca Howard
Thu, 07 Jul 2022

Foot-and-mouth disease risk low from Indonesian PKE says Biosecurity NZ
A foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in Indonesia has spread to Bali (Image: Deposit Photos)
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 07 Jul 2022
Biosecurity New Zealand says Indonesia’s palm kernel supply chain is meeting strict biosecurity requirements amid a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak that has now spread to Bali."We sent our experts to Indonesia to check that the palm kernel supply chain is meeting our biosecurity requirements in light of the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in Indonesia,” said Biosecurity New Zealand deputy director-general Stuart Anderson.A foot-and-mouth outbreak would have dire consequences. A report in 2014 estimated the dairy sector would in...

