Forest owners want revamp of ban on genetic technology

The Forest Owners Association (FOA) says New Zealand should look at genetic technology on a case-by-case basis, rather than persisting with blanket bans.It wants approval to introduce Douglas fir trees, which can’t reproduce so there's no risk of them giving rise to wilding trees.Wilding trees are considered “invasive weeds” as they spread without any control, have environmental consequences on native ecosystems, use up scarce water and alter landscapes. “The current NZ legislation blanket-ban on genetic technol...