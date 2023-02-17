Menu
Forest owners want revamp of ban on genetic technology

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 17 Feb 2023
The Forest Owners Association (FOA) says New Zealand should look at genetic technology on a case-by-case basis, rather than persisting with blanket bans.It wants approval to introduce Douglas fir trees, which can’t reproduce so there's no risk of them giving rise to wilding trees.Wilding trees are considered “invasive weeds” as they spread without any control, have environmental consequences on native ecosystems, use up scarce water and alter landscapes. “The current NZ legislation blanket-ban on genetic technol...
Markets Market Close

NZ market flat as My Food Bag shares get slammed

My Food Bag's share price fall could continue next week.

Ella Somers 5:58pm
Finance

Finance minister: Budget '23 will be tight

The availability and cost of food are going to have a big impact in the coming months.

Riley Kennedy 5:07pm
Primary Sector

Pāmu says 22 farms damaged by storms

NZ’s largest farming group reported a first-half net operating profit.

Rebecca Howard 4:05pm

