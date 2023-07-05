Menu
Global dairy prices plummet in latest auction

(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Wed, 05 Jul 2023
Global dairy prices fell in the overnight auction, seeing the second-biggest fall the index has had this year.The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index fell 3.3%, with butter and buttermilk powder contributing the most to the drop.Butter prices fell 10.3% to US$4,842 (NZ$7,819) a tonne while buttermilk prices dropped even further by 11.4% to US$2,189 a tonne.NZX dairy analyst Alex Winning and dairy economist Amy Castleton said the plunging prices were indicative of wider market sentiment and signals around milk supply. Whole milk powder (WMP) had...
