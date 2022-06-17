See full details
Brian Gaynor Clean cars Charities Latest quizzes
Primary Sector

Government favours Fonterra’s commercial interests: MPI

Jenny Ruth
Fri, 17 Jun 2022

Government favours Fonterra’s commercial interests: MPI
Fonterra wants a law change so its restructuring won't lead to it being sued. (Image: Getty)
Jenny Ruth
Fri, 17 Jun 2022
RELATED
The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) says agriculture minister Damien O’Connor is placing greater weight on supporting Fonterra’s commercial objectives than he should.Instead, the government should return to the original intent behind the Dairy Industry Restructuring Act 2001 (DIRA), which aimed to mitigate the harmful effects of allowing Fonterra a near monopoly, MPI said in its regulatory impact statement on proposed law changes.In 2001, Fonterra had 96% of the market for raw milk and, although Fonterra’s milk volumes h...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Friday, June 17, 2022
The Quizmaster | Fri, 17 Jun 2022

As winter bites, stay warm inside doing our daily quiz. Good luck!

Technology
Boston Consulting report shows diversity brings innovation to business
Ben Moore | Fri, 17 Jun 2022

A survey of 100 innovation experts shows that the 10 most innovative NZ companies are also some of the most diverse.

Energy
Australia's electricity train wreck has lessons for NZ
Ian Llewellyn | Fri, 17 Jun 2022

Meridian says the fact that Australia's electricity market has turned into a train wreck shows its decision to pull out was the right one.

Sponsored
Covid helps a council into the future

Transformative technology saw this council adapt quickly.

Sponsored
WeLearned: How the rise and fall of WeWork has influenced Generator

Where WeWork is legendary for its wild early days, Generator has kept its feet firmly on the ground.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.