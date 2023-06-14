Menu
Government pushes controversial land-use decisions on to councils

Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 14 Jun 2023
The government has confirmed it will give councils more power to block or control the planting of permanent pine forest plantations as ministers wrestle with complex and sometimes contradictory policy impacts.It's the latest move by ministers to try and balance competing priorities around carbon forests, which are planted with the primary purpose of earning carbon credits and not harvested and replanted.The political and policy problem for the government is that planting more forests helps New Zealand meet its carbon budget, but also has ot...
Business of Government: advertising guidelines, proactive release stats and more...
Policy

Business of Government: advertising guidelines, proactive release stats and more...

Our weekly round-up of public sector news

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Finance

China cuts short-term policy rate as recovery weakens

The surprise move shows Beijing’s concerns about slowing growth.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Environment

Scion researchers will test if pine forest soils are helping reducing NZ’s methane levels

If a microbe eats methane in a forest, would anyone notice? Scion wants to measure that.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Kermadec marine sanctuary proposal rejected by iwi
Primary Sector

Kermadec marine sanctuary proposal rejected by iwi

Environment minister David Parker said it was “very disappointing” that iwi organisations had decided to oppose a proposal to turn the stalled Kermadec Ocean Sanctuary into a reality.Former prime minister John Key announced what would be New Zealand’s largest marine sanctuary in...

Staff reporters 13 Jun 2023
Farmers win again on climate measures
Primary Sector

Pattrick Smellie: Farmers win again on climate measures

The farm lobby is delighted by National's delay to agricultural emissions policy.

Pattrick Smellie 13 Jun 2023
ComCom to weigh up closure of Sanford facility as part of Moana deal
Primary Sector

ComCom to weigh up closure of Sanford facility as part of Moana deal

The regulator has to work out whether the deal is fishy.

Staff reporters 13 Jun 2023
Agriculture emissions pricing should be delayed, says National
Primary Sector

Agriculture emissions pricing should be delayed, says National

The party would set up an independent board to set the emissions price.

Riley Kennedy 12 Jun 2023