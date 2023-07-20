Menu
Govt gives Fonterra $90m towards a $790m plan to reduce emissions
A deal is done to help Fonterra reduce coal use at its dairy plants. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 20 Jul 2023
The government is giving Fonterra $90 million towards a $790m plan to cut its dairy factories' coal use.It's the second large subsidy announced as the government looks at several “bespoke opportunities … to deliberately target appropriate support for New Zealand’s largest emitters”, ministers said in a statement.The first deal was the $140m offered to NZ Steel in a conditional funding agreement towards the $300m electrification plans at the Glenbrook steel mill.Prime minister Chris Hipkins will launch the plans...
