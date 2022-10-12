See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Primary Sector

Govt plan to bring down farm emissions disappoints

Rebecca Howard

Rebecca Howard
Wed, 12 Oct 2022

Govt plan to bring down farm emissions disappoints
The agriculture sector says there's more work to be done. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 12 Oct 2022
RELATED
The government’s proposal on agriculture greenhouse gas emissions has not been well received, even if the entire sector did breathe a sigh of relief that it agreed on a split-gas approach.On Tuesday, the government opened for consultation what it termed a “pragmatic” proposal to put a price on agriculture emissions from 2025.The proposal was in response to recommendations from He Waka Eke Noa, an industry, government and Māori partnership formed in 2019 to design a farm-level pricing option as an alternative to the NZ emi...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Immigration
New migrant visa has a waiting list of ... one
Oliver Lewis | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

It's been a slow start to the new investor visa, with just one application since it opened last month.

Services FREE
NZ leaders more optimistic than global counterparts
Ella Somers | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

KPMG said New Zealand chief executives are more optimistic than global leaders but remain concerned about a looming recession. 

Hospitality
Union launches hospitality fair pay campaign
Jem Traylen | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

The Unite Union wants 100,000 hospo workers united under one pay agreement.

Sponsored
Kiwis seek alternative to working extra hours to match OECD productivity average

Hard-working New Zealanders would have to work an extra ten hours a day to match the output of the Irish, and an extra three hours a day to match Australians, new research shows.

Sponsored
Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.