Primary Sector

Govt provides $2.4m to Rural Support Trust for current year
Rural communities minister Kieran McAnulty. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Mon, 03 Jul 2023
The government has provided Rural Support Trust with at least $2.4 million in funding for the current financial year to provide more help following the North Island’s severe weather events.The trust is a collective of 14 regional trusts that deliver free and confidential assistance to farmers and growers facing personal, financial or climate-related challenges.The total package, which was announced by rural communities minister Kieran McAnulty, includes $517,000 in baseline funding for Rural Support Trusts, plus an additional $1.9m to sup...
