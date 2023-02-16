Govt provides initial $4m for cyclone-hit primary sector

Flooding has devastated Hawke's Bay. (Image: NZME)

The government is providing an initial $4 million to help those in the primary sector impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.Agriculture minister Damien O’Connor said the breadth of the storm’s impact was unprecedented, with milk collection disrupted, orchards inundated and livestock losses across much of the North Island.It was a “dynamic” situation, and the government was in the process of responding with the initial $4m.“This is a difficult time for many, with thousands of people’s homes and businesses affected by...