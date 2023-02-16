Menu
Primary Sector

Govt provides initial $4m for cyclone-hit primary sector

Flooding has devastated Hawke's Bay. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Thu, 16 Feb 2023
The government is providing an initial $4 million to help those in the primary sector impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.Agriculture minister Damien O’Connor said the breadth of the storm’s impact was unprecedented, with milk collection disrupted, orchards inundated and livestock losses across much of the North Island.It was a “dynamic” situation, and the government was in the process of responding with the initial $4m.“This is a difficult time for many, with thousands of people’s homes and businesses affected by...
Economy

Govt feels pinch of rising rates, eyes cyclone bill

The finance minister says the crown finances are well-placed to cope with recent storms. 

Paul McBeth 10:50am
Transport

Union opposes potential Interislander terminal changes

Union warns against cutbacks as KiwiRail reviews its $1.45b ferry replacement programme.

Oliver Lewis 10:45am
Property

Trade Me says property prices lowest since August 2021

Larger property prices fell at a faster pace across the nation. 

Staff reporters 9:23am

