Primary Sector

Green thumbs up for Cannasouth, Eqalis cross-pollination
The tie-up will create a fully integrated player in the market. (Image: Cannasouth)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Mon, 17 Apr 2023
The proposed $48.8 million merger of medicinal cannabis firms Cannasouth and Eqalis and subsequent capital raising found favour with the independent adviser gauging the deal’s merits, which give the enlarged company funding for the next 12 months. NZX-listed Cannasouth is buying Eqalis in an all-share deal, issuing almost 147.9 million shares at a notional price of 33 cents a share, then plans to raise between $7m and $11m selling new shares at 29 cents apiece. Cannasouth shareholders will vote on the various proposals at a spec...
A saga of incomprehension
Finance

Jenny Ruth: A saga of incomprehension

Understanding the ways in which the Reserve Bank achieves its objectives can be like navigating a labyrinth.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Environment

Victoria Uni backing startups for million-pound prizes

Earthshot Prize founder Prince William says Jacinda Ardern's advice was crucial.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Victoria Uni backing startups for million-pound prizes
Policy

Solar farms fast-tracked as consent reform moves closer

The government says it is consent friendly to renewable power generation.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Solar farms fast-tracked as consent reform moves closer

