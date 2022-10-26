See full details
Happy Cow Milk launches third round to pave the way to profitability

Wed, 26 Oct 2022

Happy Cow Milk says it will aim to pay a dividend in 2025. (Image: Happy Cow Milk)
New Zealand startup Happy Cow Milk will report a net profit in the year to March 2025 and look at paying a dividend if it hits its $1 million target in its third round of equity crowdfunding. The offer, which opens on Wednesday on PledgeMe, is for up to 250,000 shares at $4 each. The minimum investment is $100. The goal is to raise a minimum of $200,000 and a maximum of $1m. Shares issued will be non-voting ordinary shares, ranking equally with all other existing non-voting ordinary shares. If the maximum is raised, it would be equiva...

World news
Australia sees higher debt, deficits even as spending curbed
Bloomberg | Wed, 26 Oct 2022

Australia should keep its AAA credit rating, despite the Albanese government producing a first budget last night that includes higher spending on national insurance and debt servicing.

Markets
Vista sees annual revenue of $300m-plus in the picture as cinemas revive
Jenny Ruth | Wed, 26 Oct 2022

Vista aims to get between 1,600 and 2,400 sites on the new SaaS platform by the end of 2025, taking annual recurring revenue to between $175 million and $205m.

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 26 Oct 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

Seven apps to improve small business productivity

A follow up story focusing on specific tools to educate small business owners about the digital options available to them.

Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

