Happy Cow poised to roll out in Auckland, Hamilton

New Zealand startup Happy Cow Milk is poised to roll out its milk dispensers in grocery retailers in Hamilton and Auckland after raising $279,000 in its third equity crowdfunding campaign late last year.Customers will pay for bottles and milk at the retailer's checkout, it said in its latest newsletter.It declined to offer further details but said it was also aiming to install dispensers in select cafes and had six dispensers available for cafes.Happy Cow Milk's goal was to create “caring, kinder, fairer dairy” and reward fa...