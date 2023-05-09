Menu
Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'

The aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle in February. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 09 May 2023
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 09 May 2023
The Hawke’s Bay horticulture sector needs up to $960 million of targeted government funding or it won’t fully recover from the massive blow dealt by Cyclone Gabrielle.That’s according to a Boston Consultancy Group (BCG) report released this morning to an industry roundtable chaired by Horticulture New Zealand.There is a need for a targeted funding intervention package that is “precise and surgical in its nature and intent”, said BCG NZ managing partner, Phillip Benedetti.“In our view, strong commitment from g...
