Helping Fonterra slash its transport emissions

Greening the white gold. (Image: NZME)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Wed, 03 Jan 2024
Clean-tech company Spectaire Holdings is hoping to almost halve Fonterra’s transport emissions profile with the use of its air quality monitoring system. Fonterra is taking part in the Nasdaq-listed Spectaire’s pilot deployment of its AireCore system, a miniature molecular measuring tool, along with Italian logistics group Borghi Italia, German logistics group Mosolf SE & Co, and US agritech firm American Ag Energy. “Reflecting New Zealand regulation and its own sustainability commitments, Fonterra has...
Good Spirits defaults on loan, loses CEO
Good Spirits defaults on loan, loses CEO

It has flogged off Danny Doolans and now Geoff Tuttle says he is out at Good Spirits.

Rebecca Stevenson 12:00pm
Dairy prices off to positive start in 2024

It was a mixed result on individual products, however.

Riley Kennedy 10:25am
Tread softly but carry big gun of virtual separation

Future could bring even greater concentration of market power, experts warn.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
