See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Primary Sector

High prices salvage weak volumes for NZ ag exporters

Rebecca Howard
Tue, 02 Aug 2022

High prices salvage weak volumes for NZ ag exporters
Export volumes seen sharply lower in 2022. (Image: Unsplash)
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 02 Aug 2022
RELATED
Demand for New Zealand goods is likely to remain soft for some time to come but the biggest challenge for NZ exporters is constrained output, said ASB Bank in its latest trade disruptions report. Export volumes are “steeply lower for most of NZ’s major export commodities relative to where we’d usually expect at this point in the year,” said economists Mark Smith and Nathaniel Keall. The outlook isn’t great either. Export volumes are likely to end 2022 sharply below 2021 and not return to their 2021 p...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday Aug 02, 2022
The Quizmaster | Tue, 02 Aug 2022

Can you answer all 10 of today's questions correctly, without cheating? 

Law & Regulation
Morrison Kent has strike out bid dismissed
Riley Kennedy | Tue, 02 Aug 2022

The claim alleged the law firm owed and breached duties of care in relation to a property development.

Infrastructure
Aged care sector to health minister Andrew Little: we’ve heard it all before
Jenny Ruth | Tue, 02 Aug 2022

Health minister Andrew Little wants advice on a process to achieve pay parity for nurses in aged care but the sector says just do it.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.