See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Primary Sector

Indian tariffs a turnoff for NZ exporters

Rebecca Howard

Rebecca Howard
Mon, 07 Nov 2022

Indian tariffs a turnoff for NZ exporters
The sheer size of its market makes India an attractive proposition. (Image: Getty).
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 07 Nov 2022
RELATED
The government has largely given up on a traditional free trade agreement (FTA) with India and the primary sector is on board with efforts to explore alternatives to guarantee some tariff alleviation.“Concluding a free trade agreement with India is not a realistic short-term prospect,” a Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) spokesperson said.“Strengthening our current economic relationship with India, in the context of an overall broadening and deepening of the bilateral relationship, remains our priority.”As a r...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Transport
Fletcher Residential CEO Steve Evans backs Auckland passenger rail extension
Oliver Lewis | Mon, 07 Nov 2022

Residential and development chief executive Steve Evans says future rail access was a factor in the company buying nearly 110 hectares of land for development in northwest Auckland.

Health FREE
Palmerston North's Crest hospital plans for succession
Ella Somers | Mon, 07 Nov 2022

Manawatū's mid-career medical specialists want some skin in the game when it comes to Palmy's private hospital.

Markets
Catalist secures new listings despite nervousness in capital markets
Dan Brunskill | Mon, 07 Nov 2022

The online investment marketplace allows investors, both retail and wholesale, to buy and sell financial products in regular auctions rather than with continuous trading.

Sponsored
Kiwibank helps purpose-driven Kiwi companies supercharge growth

New Zealand's first motor vehicle production company to mass produce vehicles for an international market at scale.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.